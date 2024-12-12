Ideal Contracting Recognized with an Award for Impeccable Completion of Plant Project with Excellent Safety Record

Detroit – Ideal Contracting, a Detroit-based construction firm, won IMPACT’s Project of the Year award in the Bridge/Structural category. IMPACT is the labor-management arm of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers. Ideal Contracting was honored along with the other winners from each of the 6 categories at an award reception held in Washington, D.C., on November 12, 2024. During the awards ceremony, winning contractors received their awards from IMPACT’s CEO, Kevin Hilton.

The 2023 Project of the Year competition saw some impressive project submissions. In the Bridge/Structural (Above 10,000 workhours) category, Ideal Contracting submitted the most compelling project.

Ideal Contracting is a nationally recognized general contractor with renowned steel erection capabilities. A family-owned, certified Minority Business Enterprise, Ideal Contracting has a loyal team of over four hundred union, self-perform trade professionals and more than hundred full-time staff. Utilizing a flexible array of delivery methods, Ideal Contracting successfully delivers projects in a wide range of market sectors including automotive/manufacturing, sports/entertainment, higher education, energy/petrochemical, and more. The company has a best-in-class safety program and robust talent development process. It is proactive in its engagement in the local Southwest Detroit community.

Ideal Contracting won the Project of the Year award for the safe and successful completion of the Ford BlueOval SK Battery Plant project, which exceeded expectations.

“Our team is elated to have received IMPACT’s Project of the Year Award for our work on the Ford BOSK Battery Plant,” said Rich Brown, president, Ideal Contracting. “This project presented many unique challenges. The successful completion of it is a significant achievement for everyone involved. We appreciate our collaboration with Ford, Walbridge, and all our vital partners. Most importantly, we thank the ironworkers and operators for their dedication and support in executing a safe project.”

“We are happy to have partnered with Ideal Contracting on the BOSK Battery plant in Stanton TN,” said Shawn Dean, project director, Walbridge. “Ideal Contracting was faced with many challenges on this colossal project, where they worked nearly half a million work hours to complete, all the while maintaining a strong safety culture and exceptional safety metrics. A special thank you goes to IMPACT, Ford Motor Company, and Ideal Contracting for delivering a successful project.”

The winning project is one of many that Ideal Contracting has completed with an excellent safety record and impeccable craftsmanship.

Ideal Contracting is part of The Ideal Group of Companies, a family-owned, customer-focused company delivering innovative solutions. Together, Ideal Group provides maximum value in construction services, manufacturing, and indirect material management.

