The growing acquisition of automation covering several industries is driving market growth.

New York, USA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Overview:

The control valve market size was USD 9.99 billion in 2024, estimated at USD 10.53 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 17.07 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2034.

What is a Control Valve?

A control valve controls the estimate of fluid flow as the location of the valve plug or disk is altered by an actuator. They are utilized to sustain a procedure changeable in proximity to the wanted target. Regulator targets are normally flow rate, pressure and temperature. Commodity variables such as density, congregation, liquid levels, and others can also be regulated with control valves. A control valve attachment comprises of valve body, actuator, positioner, and accessories. The body involves a bonnet setting up and trim constituents. Its outline combats fluid invariable pressure and differential pressure, permits fluid flow, offers pipe-attaching terminations, and reinforces seating facets and a valve termination member.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5%.

The market for control valve is expanding due to the industries improving their functional productivity and decreasing human mistakes.

The control valve market analysis is primarily based on component, type, material, size, end-use industry, and region.

Based on end use, the oil and gas segment dominated the market.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Control Valve Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry: The control valve market is expanding due to the growing pharmaceutical industry, where they are important for warranting accurate regulation over the flow, pressure, and temperature of fluids in the course of several procedures. They are important in sustaining the standard and steadiness of pharmaceutical commodities and handling important functions such as stirring, mingling, and filling. Thus, the growing concentration on pharmaceutical inventions and manufacturing productivity is pushing the market ahead.

Growing Energy Demands: The growing energy demands covering oil and gas and power prompting sectors are pushing the prerequisite for a progressive flow regulation system. The augmenting global energy needs productive flow regulation infusions to handle intricate procedures included in the removal, conveyance, and processing of hydrocarbons and power creation. Further, the surge in oil and gas production has caused elevated demand for control valves.

Trends and Opportunities

Growing Industrialization: The growing industrialization and framework advancements in surfacing markets are driving the demand for the market. The augmentation of chemical industries has caused an escalated acquisition of progressive control valve solutions. The growing trend towards elevated automation in chemical manufacturing procedures is are growing demand for progressive control valves. For instance, as per the IBEF, India is the 6th biggest producer of chemicals globally and the 3rd in Asia, bestowing 7% of India’s GDP, which suggests that the control valve market demand is expanding.

Amalgamation of Progressive Control Valves: The move towards automation is speeding up the amalgamation of progressive control valves thereby pushing the market growth. Additionally, augmenting infrastructure projects, especially in water and wastewater treatment, are driving the requirement for progressive control valve systems. These projects demand elevated accuracy and dependability to handle intricate fluid dynamics and sanction system productivity.

Competitive Analysis

Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development so as to augment their product lines which will assist the market to grow even more. Market contenders are also enterprising in an assortment of tactical ventures to expand their global footprint.

Major players operating in control valve market are:

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

IMI plc

Alfa Laval AB

AVK Holding A/S

Eaton

Honeywell International, Inc.

Velan Inc.

Burkert Fluid Control System

Valvitalia SpA

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: The speedy urbanization in nations such as China, India, and Southeast Asia has caused a growing demand for framework advancement, especially in buildings, conveyance frameworks, and services, paving a new frontier for the market in this region.

North America: The surge in the food and beverage industry in the region is expected to drive the North America control valve market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Control Valve Market Segmentation

By Component Outlook

Actuators

Valve Body

Others

By Type Outlook

Linear valve

Rotary valve

By Material Outlook

Stainless steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Others

By Size Outlook

Less than 1″

Between 1″ to 6″

Between 6″ to 25″

Between 25″ to 50″

More than 50.”

By End Use Industry Outlook

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Energy & Power

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



