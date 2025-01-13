Announces creation of ControlUp LABS, launches ControlUp ONE platform, and Windows 365 CloudPC Bundle to accelerate momentum

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ControlUp , at the forefront of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced record results for 2024. The company achieved continued top-tier year-over-year growth with double-digit annual recurring revenue (ARR), driven by an impressive 629% increase in pipeline year-over-year with an 80% increase in pipeline contributions from channel partners globally, and accelerated innovation. ControlUp also experienced a dramatic increase of 30% expansion in ARR for 2024. Of the net new ARR, 38% came from the newly formed ControlUp ONE platform license, which allows organizations to deploy ControlUp solutions across their entire physical and virtual environments and includes the highly differentiated Secure DX solution.

“DEX is truly a massive opportunity and this year we have been focused on effectively building the global ControlUp organization to capitalize on it. We are already seeing the fruits of our labor,” said Jed Ayres, CEO, ControlUp. “On top of our stellar execution across all regions and our consistent institution of operational efficiencies, attracting top talent and partners, we are leading the industry with DEX innovations that are at the forefront of the changing dynamics of end-user computing.”

New Product Packaging and the Creation of ControlUp LABS

Today, ControlUp also announces the launch of two new licenses based on customer demand and market trends.

The ControlUp ONE platform – a newly formalized name for the complete ControlUp offering, provides customers with end-to-end DEX capabilities with a simplified adoption path. A new Cloud PC Bundle – a packaged license specifically designed for those organizations looking to deploy DEX to Microsoft or Amazon Cloud PCs, in addition to the employee’s primary device.

“The changing landscape of end-user computing is here to stay for at least the next three years,” added Ayres. “Customers are in a constant state of migration, and the ControlUp ONE platform provides the ability to monitor, manage, and remediate issues across their entire estate future proofing any investment. ControlUp is giving organizations the confidence and freedom they need to deploy their endpoint device of choice— whether Windows 11, MacOS, ChromeOS, VDI, or Cloud PCs—and adapt easily to changes in the vendors or deployment methods they use.”

ControlUp has also formally created an innovation subsidiary, ControlUp LABS, headed up by co-founder Asaf Ganot. This new division is complemented by the acquisition of Israeli-based Takoto and its engineering team who will focus on enhancing existing automation capabilities and delivering new capabilities to the customer base.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for our company,” said Asaf Ganot, Executive Chairman, Co-founder, ControlUp. “By incorporating Takoto’s cutting-edge technology into our offerings, we are not only expanding our capabilities but also reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Significant Growth in Key Indicators

ControlUp’s 2024 growth can be measured by significant increases in key performance indicators, including:

Q4 2024 marked the largest quarter in ControlUp’s 10+ year history, while Q2 ranked as the largest Q2 to date and fourth largest quarter ever.

The ControlUp Community reached more than 2,400 members, with over 95,000 message exchanges.

Sales pipeline increased 629% year-over-year and from channel partners increased by 80%.

Total business transacted through the channel increased from 58% to 68%.

38% of net new ARR came from the ControlUp ONE platform license which was sold to 31 customers covering 338K devices.

Expansion from existing customers was up 30%.

In Q4, ControlUp closed the largest deal in the history of the company at $4.5M TCV.

Major 2024 Milestone Achievements

Contributing to these record growth metrics are new milestone achievements. During 2024, ControlUp…

Product Developments

Released Secure DX to provide autonomous vulnerability detection and remediation, improving the security posture of endpoint devices—that boosts both compliance and productivity.

to provide autonomous vulnerability detection and remediation, improving the security posture of endpoint devices—that boosts both compliance and productivity. Released Windows 11 readiness assessment tool that delivers immediate assessment and insights into an organization’s Windows 11 readiness across an endpoint estate.

that delivers immediate assessment and insights into an organization’s Windows 11 readiness across an endpoint estate. Enhanced Edge DX with advanced employee dashboards and scoring , improved employee sentiment metrics and a GenAI-powered chatbot.

, improved employee sentiment metrics and a GenAI-powered chatbot. Enhanced support for Windows 365 to quickly identify and resolve end-to-end performance issues on Cloud PCs.

to quickly identify and resolve end-to-end performance issues on Cloud PCs. Released new support for ChromeOS in both its virtual desktop and physical endpoint offerings, allowing ChromeOS visibility when being used either as the primary workspace or as a client to access VDI and DaaS.

Partner Developments

Elevated the ControlUp Drive DX global channel partner program with new training, marketing and sales resources to empower partners to build thriving DEX businesses.

with new training, marketing and sales resources to empower partners to build thriving DEX businesses. Expanded a go-to-market partnership with Nerdio to accelerate Microsoft Azure virtual desktop adoption.

to accelerate Microsoft Azure virtual desktop adoption. Announced a new North American distribution relationship with Ingram Micro .

Organizational Developments

Named Mark Schwartz Chief Operating Officer to oversee the company’s global operations and drive strategic growth.

to oversee the company’s global operations and drive strategic growth. Added Guy Weintraub as Vice President of Product , an experienced product executive who has held security product leadership positions at NetApp, F5, Radware, Imperva and Microsoft.

, an experienced product executive who has held security product leadership positions at NetApp, F5, Radware, Imperva and Microsoft. Accelerated its international expansion , adding Ben Lancaster as Vice President, International Sales and Simon Townsend as SVP of Marketing and Office of the CTO.

, adding Ben Lancaster as Vice President, International Sales and Simon Townsend as SVP of Marketing and Office of the CTO. The company hired 115 new employees in 2024 and has 20 open positions going into 2025.

Recognition and Accolades

ControlUp was recognized as a leader in the first-ever 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools .

. Recognized as the most used DEX solution in the annual ‘ DaaS Like a Pro’ report .

. Earned a 5-star rating in the 2024 CRN Partner Program Guide .

. Recognized as a CRN 2024 Tech Innovator Finalist in the Endpoint Security category.

ControlUp CEO, Jed Ayres, was named to the CRN 2024 Top 100 Executive list.

Named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies.

Experience the simplicity and innovation of the ControlUp Platform—start monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimizing your endpoints today with a free 21-day trial . To learn more about joining the growing ControlUp team, visit ControlUp careers .

About ControlUp

ControlUp reimagines Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management with true real-time visibility, enabling 20X faster issue resolution on any desktop, any application, anywhere. We empower IT to focus on elevation, not escalation, by equipping them with actionable, AI-driven insights and proactive remediation tools to drive productivity for IT teams and employees. Nearly 2,000 customers across the globe trust ControlUp, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100. Learn more at https://www.controlup.com .