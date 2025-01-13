Financial agenda for 2025
Villepinte, 13 janvier 2025: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing its financial agenda for 2025.
|Publications calendar
February 06, 2025, after trading
March 25, 2025, after trading
April 24, 2025, after trading
May 23, 2025
July 24, 2025, after trading
September 22, 2025, after trading
October 23, 2025, after trading
About Guerbet
At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast media for 95 years, with more than 2,600 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our sales to research and development in four centres in France, in United States and Israël. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €786 million in revenue in 2023.
Contacts:
Guerbet
Jérôme Estampes, Chief Financial Officer + 33 1 45 91 50 00 / jerome.estampes@guerbet.com
Christine Allard, Head of Public Affairs and Communications: +33 6 30 11 57 82 / christine.allard@guerbet.com
Seitosei.Actifin
Marianne Py, Financial Communication + 33 1 80 48 25 31 / marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com
Jennifer Jullia, Press +33 1 56 88 11 19 / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
