ISSAQUAH, Wash., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (twelve weeks), ended November 24, 2024.

Net sales for the first quarter increased 7.5 percent, to $60.99 billion from $56.72 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the first quarter fiscal 2025 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks Adjusted* U.S. 5.2% 7.2% Canada 5.8% 6.7% Other International 4.7% 7.1% Total Company 5.2% 7.1% E-commerce 13.0% 13.2%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1,798 million, $4.04 per diluted share, compared to $1,589 million, $3.58 per diluted share, last year. This year’s results included a tax benefit of $100 million, $0.22 per diluted share, related to stock-based compensation. Last year’s results included a tax benefit of $44 million, $0.10 per diluted share, also related to stock-based compensation.

Costco currently operates 897 warehouses, including 617 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 36 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended November 24, 2024 November 26, 2023 REVENUE Net sales $ 60,985 $ 56,717 Membership fees 1,166 1,082 Total revenue 62,151 57,799 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 54,109 50,457 Selling, general and administrative 5,846 5,358 Operating income 2,196 1,984 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (37 ) (38 ) Interest income and other, net 147 160 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,306 2,106 Provision for income taxes 508 517 NET INCOME $ 1,798 $ 1,589 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 4.05 $ 3.58 Diluted $ 4.04 $ 3.58 Shares used in calculation (000s): Basic 443,988 443,827 Diluted 444,891 444,403

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited) Subject to Reclassification November 24, 2024 September 1, 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,907 $ 9,906 Short-term investments 920 1,238 Receivables, net 2,963 2,721 Merchandise inventories 20,979 18,647 Other current assets 1,754 1,734 Total current assets 37,523 34,246 OTHER ASSETS Property and equipment, net 29,336 29,032 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,539 2,617 Other long-term assets 3,988 3,936 TOTAL ASSETS $ 73,386 $ 69,831 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 21,793 $ 19,421 Accrued salaries and benefits 4,785 4,794 Accrued member rewards 2,444 2,435 Deferred membership fees 2,683 2,501 Other current liabilities 6,584 6,313 Total current liabilities 38,289 35,464 OTHER LIABILITIES Long-term debt, excluding current portion 5,745 5,794 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,288 2,375 Other long-term liabilities 2,613 2,576 TOTAL LIABILITIES 48,935 46,209 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,942,000 and 443,126,000 shares issued and outstanding 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 7,901 7,829 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,152 ) (1,828 ) Retained earnings 18,700 17,619 TOTAL EQUITY 24,451 23,622 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 73,386 $ 69,831