Southfield, Michigan, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of the Best Places to Work in IT by Computerworld for the 10th year. Credit Acceptance ranked #8 among midsize companies. This award recognizes companies with comprehensive tech-led strategies that foster an inclusive, supportive, and growth-oriented workplace.

“Our Engineering team continues to be at the forefront of many key initiatives. Together, team members have shown incredible effort, dedication, and collaboration while driving change to modernize the way we work,” said Ravi Mohan, Chief Technology Officer. “As we strengthen our foundational technologies, maximize the use of automation, and bring new ideas to life, we are providing value to our customers faster and fueling business growth in service of our mission to make car ownership possible for everyone.”

The contributions of Credit Acceptance’s Engineering team are deeply embedded in the Company’s focus on collaboration and day-to-day improvements that benefit everyone we serve. One example of this is the “Test Drive” program, which provides potential dealers firsthand experience with Credit Acceptance’s software, boosting dealer engagement, and expanding reach across communities. Additionally, the team continues to innovate in support of the Company’s remote-first working environment, bringing new tools and technologies forward to better enable the productivity of team members.

Credit Acceptance is consistently recognized as one of the best places to work by team members. This year, the Company has received four honors from Great Place to Work® and Fortune: we have been ranked 39th in the 100 Best Companies to Work For® (the tenth time we have been included on this list), 29th in Best Workplaces for Women (the sixth time we’ve been included), 50th in the Best Workplaces for Millennials (the eighth time we have been included), and 13th in the 2024 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (the tenth time we have been included). In addition, Credit Acceptance has been named a Top Workplaces USA award winner for the fourth consecutive year, a Most Loved Workplace® for 2024 in several categories by the Best Practice Institute, and a Newsweek America’s Top 200 Most Loved Workplace® for 2024, among many others.

