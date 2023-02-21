India equities corrected 4.6% after US-based short-seller Hindenburg report on Adani group created some panic in the Indian financial market. However, markets pared losses over the past four weeks as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse says equities to be choppy in H1. What should be your market strategy? - February 21, 2023
- Antique, Systematic Institutional Equities place RIL on ‘Buy’ list - February 21, 2023
- RIL: Antique, Systematic Institutional Equities place stock on ‘Buy’ list - February 21, 2023