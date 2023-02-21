Credit Suisse Group’s stock fell almost 6% on Tuesday morning following a Reuters report that Swiss financial regulator Finma is looking into comments made by the bank’s chairman Axel Lehmann in December about outflows at the struggling banking giant.
