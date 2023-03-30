By Kanishka Singh (Reuters) – A 16-month-old boy was shot dead by his five-year-old brother earlier this week in an apartment in Lafayette, Indiana, police said on Thursday, the latest in dozens of shootings involving young children in the U.S. this year.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Factbox-Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump? - March 30, 2023
- 16-month-old boy shot dead by his 5-year-old brother in Indiana, police say - March 30, 2023
- NFL-Bills safety Hamlin meets with U.S. President Biden - March 30, 2023