GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Twenty Guatemalans are believed to have died in a fire that broke out late on Monday at a migrant holding center in the Mexican northern border city Ciudad Juarez, the Guatemalan foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Is Natural Gas Poised for a Reversal? - March 29, 2023
- Gold’s Bullish Pennant Points to Potential Upside Breakout - March 29, 2023
- 20 Guatemalan migrants believed dead in Ciudad Juarez fire, Guatemala says - March 29, 2023