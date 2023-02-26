ROME (Reuters) – Twenty-seven bodies have been found on a beach in southern Italy after a suspected migrant shipwreck off the eastern coast of Calabria, ANSA and other Italian news agencies reported on Sunday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- 27 dead in southern Italy after suspected migrant shipwreck – reports - February 26, 2023
- Putin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability – state TV - February 26, 2023
- New Zealand police search for 8 people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle - February 26, 2023