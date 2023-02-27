WASHINGTON (Reuters) – 3D Systems Corp on Monday agreed to pay $2.77 million in penalties to settle with the U.S. Commerce Department for illegally exporting to China controlled design drawings for military electronics and spacecraft, the Commerce Department said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Mexican restaurant operator Alsea sees profit dip due to higher taxes - February 27, 2023
- BOJ’s Wakatabe warns secular stagnation risk has yet to pass - February 27, 2023
- Ecuador, Belgium sign deal to fight crime after mega cocaine bust - February 27, 2023