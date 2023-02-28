KABUL (Reuters) – Afghanistan’s Taliban-led foreign ministry said on Tuesday that 80 Afghan citizens, including children, had died in Sunday’s shipwreck off the southern coast of Italy.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- FTX’s Singh agrees to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges, lawyer says - February 28, 2023
- 80 Afghan citizens dead in Italian shipwreck – Taliban foreign ministry - February 28, 2023
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Swings Between Gains And Losses In Choppy Trading - February 28, 2023