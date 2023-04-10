By Sarah Wu and Yew Lun Tian TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) – Taiwanese are rushing to buy patches being worn by their air force pilots that depict a Formosan black bear punching Winnie the Pooh – representing China’s President Xi Jinping – as a defiant symbol of the
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine alters counter-offensive plans after document leak – CNN - April 10, 2023
- Pope hopes N.Ireland accord can be ‘consolidated’ to benefit all Ireland - April 10, 2023
- A punch in the face for Xi caricature: Taiwan air force badge goes viral - April 10, 2023