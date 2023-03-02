BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, expanded its profit by slightly more than expected in the fourth-quarter despite selling less beer, notably in North America and Asia.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russian flag painted on base of Denmark’s “Little Mermaid” statue - March 2, 2023
- Italy hopes India as G20 president may facilitate peace in Ukraine - March 2, 2023
- German foreign minister calls on Russia to return to new START at G20 - March 2, 2023