By Blake Brittain (Reuters) – A Manhattan federal jury on Wednesday found that Constellation Brands Inc did not violate a U.S. distribution agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA unit Grupo Modelo by selling hard seltzers branded with the Modelo and Corona names.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Nigeria delays census to May, its first in 17 years - March 15, 2023
- Trading in big bond markets becomes challenging after bank rout – traders - March 15, 2023
- PwC’s 4,000 legal staffers get AI assistant as law chatbots gain steam - March 15, 2023