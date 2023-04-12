By Tom Hals WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is racing this week to convince a federal appeals court, or possibly the U.S. Supreme Court, to put on hold a judge’s order suspending the government’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, which is used
