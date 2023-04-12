By Jonathan Stempel (Reuters) – Abortion opponents on Tuesday urged a U.S. appeals court to allow the suspension of Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, in a case with potentially far-reaching impact on how the government regulates medicine.
