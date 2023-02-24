By Keith Coffman DENVER (Reuters) – A Colorado judge on Thursday ordered the suspect accused of fatally shooting five people and injuring dozens of others at an LGBTQ nightclub last year to stand trial on 323 counts stemming from the massacre, including murder and hate-crime charges.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Malaysia’s Jan CPI rises 3.7% on-year, in line with forecast - February 23, 2023
- U.S. likely to cap level of S.Korean chips made in China- U.S. official - February 23, 2023
- Indonesia tightens security in Papua after nine killed in riot - February 23, 2023