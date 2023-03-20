By Jeff Mason WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Actor and comedian Adam Sandler became the 24th recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday, at an evening event featuring stars Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock and Conan O’Brien to celebrate his comedy and career.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Factbox-Insurers press carmakers for more help with EV batteries - March 20, 2023
- Adam Sandler honored with Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize - March 20, 2023
- Safe haven yen, dollar regain footing as caution builds over bank contagion - March 20, 2023