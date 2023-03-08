BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas said on Wednesday that it planned to slash its 2022 dividend to 0.70 euros ($0.7374) per share, after a year marked by losses resulting from its split from rapper and fashion designer Kanye West.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Exclusive-China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, promises deal on debt treatment -letter - March 8, 2023
- Adidas to slash dividend to 0.70 euros per share after Kanye West split - March 8, 2023
- Exclusive-Seoul approved Poland’s export of howitzers with S.Korean parts to Ukraine, official says - March 8, 2023