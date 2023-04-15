By Joe Bavier WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Africa is struggling with the triple shock of rising debt burdens, an ongoing food crisis and climate change fallout and needs more help from international institutions and wealthy nations to cope, African finance ministers said on Saturday.
