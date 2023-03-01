By Angus McDowall TUNIS (Reuters) – Since Tunisia’s president announced a crackdown on illegal immigration last week using language the African Union denounced as racialised, Malian construction worker Mohamed Kony has been evicted from his apartment and sacked from his job.
