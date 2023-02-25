TUNIS – The African Union (AU) has criticised Tunisia and urged it to avoid “racialised hate speech” after President Kais Saied ordered the expulsion of undocumented migrants and said immigration was a plot aimed at changing his country’s demographic make-up .
