By Valerie Insinna and Tim Hepher (Reuters) – A major purchase by Saudi Arabia caps sales of almost 200 Dreamliners over the past four months, handing Boeing Co major industrial and political wins in lucrative widebody sales against European rival Airbus.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Robinhood COO Howard to retire at year-end - March 15, 2023
- After strategic 787 wins, Boeing jet battle shifts to factory floor - March 15, 2023
- Factbox-What is the MQ-9 Reaper drone that collided with a Russian jet? - March 15, 2023