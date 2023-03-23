By Krystal Hu and Anna Tong (Reuters) – Character.AI has raised $150 million in a new funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz that valued the AI chatbot startup at $1 billion, and it’s in talks with cloud providers for more strategic investment, the company told Reuters.
