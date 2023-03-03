(Reuters) – Shares of artificial intelligence-based (AI) product makers zoomed in premarket trade, as a strong forecast by retail investor darling C3.ai Inc amplified an ongoing euphoria driven by the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
