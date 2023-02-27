NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata group-owned Air India’s order for a record 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing Co will be at a list price of $70 billion, Chief Executive Campbell Wilson said on Monday, as the airline seeks opportunities to expand in long haul international.
