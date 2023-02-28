By Nia Williams (Reuters) – Four months into her premiership, Alberta’s conservative leader Danielle Smith has sewn up the right-wing vote with her combative stance against Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but faces a tougher time wooing moderate Albertans ahead of the upcoming provincial election.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Chevron CEO does not rule out consolidation among oil majors - February 28, 2023
- Nigeria’s Tinubu has unassailable lead in provisional election results – Reuters tally - February 28, 2023
- Wall St indexes mixed, Treasury yields tick up as higher rates loom - February 28, 2023