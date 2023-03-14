(Reuters) – Albertsons Companies Inc said on Tuesday it would divest some stores owned by the company and Kroger Co to obtain the regulatory clearance needed to go ahead with the merger of the two firms.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Albertsons, Kroger to divest some stores ahead of merger - March 14, 2023
- Analysis-U.S. bank loan plan provides Fed rate hike path amid SVB fallout - March 14, 2023
- Southwest eyes rival United’s service provider to bolster its operations - March 14, 2023