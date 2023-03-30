SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Alibaba Group’s restructuring will allow all business units to become more agile, and enhance faster decision-making and faster responses to market changes, the tech conglomerate’s Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said on Thursday.
