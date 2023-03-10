GENEVA (Reuters) – Japan has become the latest country to join an alternative mechanism for resolving disputes to the World Trade Organization, it said in a statement on Friday, in a move that observers say could urge others to follow suit.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Alternative to WTO trade arbitration gains steam as Japan joins - March 10, 2023
- Amid trade dispute, US and EU to seek minerals agreement, talks on subsidies - March 10, 2023
- Bitcoin Fell Back to Critical Technical Levels - March 10, 2023