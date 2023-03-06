(Reuters) – Altria Group Inc said on Monday it would acquire e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc for about $2.75 billion in cash, in the Marlboro maker’s latest attempt to tap into a fast-growing market after losing billions through its investment in troubled vaping company Juul.
