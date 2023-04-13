By Jeffrey Dastin (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc did not grant its Chief Executive Andy Jassy any new stock in 2022, shrinking the pay gap between the online retailer’s top boss and rank-and-file employees, the company said Thursday in a securities filing.
