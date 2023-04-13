By Arriana McLymore NEW YORK (Reuters) – E-retail giant Amazon is facing 18 shareholder proposals, beating its 2022 record of 15 proposals, as environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focused investors push for more changes in the company, according to Amazons’ proxy statement released on Thursday.
