(Reuters) – AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares tumbled 24% in extended trade on Monday, while its preferred shares jumped 21% after the movie theater chain said it agreed to settle litigation and proceed with converting its preferred stock into common shares.
AMC stock slumps, 'APEs' jump after litigation deal - April 3, 2023
