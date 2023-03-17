RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The former chief executive of scandal-hit Brazilian retailer Americanas SA testified on Thursday at the country’s securities watchdog, a source familiar with the matter said, as authorities probe accounting inconsistencies.
