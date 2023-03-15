By David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Budget Committee begins debate on Wednesday over Democratic President Joe Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposal, as the collapse of a pair of banks threatens to ratchet higher the stakes of a partisan standoff on spending and debt.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia’s Oscar-winning opposition mired in conflict - March 15, 2023
- Kellogg snack business to be named ‘Kellanova’ after cereal unit spin-off - March 15, 2023
- Analysis-Sweden faces recession as housing market troubles take toll on economy - March 15, 2023