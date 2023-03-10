WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amid trade frictions, President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold talks on Friday that may lead to negotiations on critical minerals used for electric vehicles and government subsidies, U.S. officials said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Alternative to WTO trade arbitration gains steam as Japan joins - March 10, 2023
- Amid trade dispute, US and EU to seek minerals agreement, talks on subsidies - March 10, 2023
- Bitcoin Fell Back to Critical Technical Levels - March 10, 2023