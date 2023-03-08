By Jorgelina do Rosario LONDON (Reuters) – China’s pledge to support Sri Lanka’s debt reorganization, a major step for the island nation in securing an IMF lifeline, provides little clarity on how negotiations will unfold or whether this could herald progress for other heavily indebted nations.
