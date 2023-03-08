By Rod Nickel and Pavel Polityuk KYIV (Reuters) – Facing fields full of mines and short of cash, many Ukrainian farmers are likely to sow a smaller area this spring than they did following Russia’s invasion, in what could be a further blow to global food
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse equities business under the microscope after revenue crash - March 8, 2023
- Volkswagen focuses on productivity in challenging year - March 8, 2023
- In economics, women’s voices still struggle to be heard - March 8, 2023