By Stefano Rebaudo (Reuters) – Investors have rapidly revised up their expectations for euro zone interest rates, but with a peak now in sight, governments might find it much easier to allocate record bond sales thanks to a cocktail of attractive yields and available liquidity.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse equities business under the microscope after revenue crash - March 8, 2023
- Volkswagen focuses on productivity in challenging year - March 8, 2023
- In economics, women’s voices still struggle to be heard - March 8, 2023