By Valerie Volcovici and Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ajay Banga, U.S. President Joe Biden’s pick to run the World Bank, will face a tough slate of issues around the institution’s finances and capital structure from the get-go, thorny problems he must address as he
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Analysis-Incoming World Bank chief faces tests before he gets to climate - February 25, 2023
- Tunisia holds prominent critics of president in pre-trial detention, lawyers say - February 25, 2023
- Russia’s Medvedev says defence factories meeting demand, denies missile shortage - February 25, 2023