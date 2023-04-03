By Steven Scheer JERUSALEM (Reuters) – After weathering recession and military conflicts, Israel’s high-tech sector could be facing its biggest test yet as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) removes a key funding source and a proposed judicial overhaul threatens the bedrock of corporate law.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon - April 3, 2023
- U.S. Justice Department settles with Activision over esports salary limits - April 3, 2023
- Italy’s ChatGPT ban attracts EU privacy regulators - April 3, 2023