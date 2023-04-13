By Mimosa Spencer PARIS (Reuters) – Luxury shoppers in the United States are curtailing purchases of high-end fashion and leather goods, LVMH’s first-quarter sales report showed, adding to evidence that a strong, months-long, post-pandemic splurge may be ending.
