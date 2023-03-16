By Michel Rose PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron’s move to shun the National Assembly and push through an unpopular pension system overhaul without a vote in the lower house may secure a reform he says is needed for France’s finances. But it may end up
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Analysis-Macron wins Pyrrhic victory on pension bill, risks fuelling anger - March 16, 2023
- San Francisco Bay area to phase out natural gas heating appliances - March 16, 2023
- Blinken announces $150 million in new aid for Sahel - March 16, 2023