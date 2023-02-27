By Maayan Lubell JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The U.S.-brokered summit has barely ended with pledges to calm violence and slow Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank when Palestinian homes were set ablaze by Jewish settlers in retaliation to a deadly Palestinian gun ambush.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Palantir cuts around 2% of its workforce - February 27, 2023
- Stellantis invests $155 million in Argentine copper mine - February 27, 2023
- Analysis-Netanyahu’s balancing act got harder after post-summit violence - February 27, 2023