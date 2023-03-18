By John Geddie (Reuters) – Xi Jinping walks a diplomatic tightrope as he heads to Moscow, seeking to present China as a global peacemaker while strengthening ties with his closest ally, President Vladimir Putin, who faces criminal charges over his Ukraine war.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Analysis: Touting friendship and peace, China’s Xi takes ‘diplomatic dance’ to isolated Russia - March 18, 2023
- Goldman Sachs cuts outlook for European bank debt over Credit Suisse crisis - March 18, 2023
- Germany, Japan seek cooperation on economic security amid supply chain strains - March 18, 2023