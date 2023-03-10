By Rozanna Latiff and A. Ananthalakshmi KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia could face further political polarisation and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim risks a backlash as his administration prosecutes his opponent and predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin just three months after a divisive election, analysts say.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Oil prices tick up after buoyant U.S. payrolls, but set for weekly drop - March 10, 2023
- Banks sucked into global rout as SVB crisis spooks investors - March 10, 2023
- Analysis-With another ex-prime minister charged, Malaysia risks further turmoil - March 10, 2023