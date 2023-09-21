Natural gas prices decline below key support levels, with the 55-Day EMA breached. A potential move to below 2.60 is on the horizon, posing challenges for this energy commodity.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold’s Bearish Reversal: Can It Find Support at the 200-Day EMA? - September 21, 2023
- Analyzing Natural Gas: Will the Bearish Trend Persist Amidst Technical Weakness? - September 21, 2023
- NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – Major Indices Remain Under Strong Pressure - September 21, 2023